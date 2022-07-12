Emmys 2022: Where, when to live stream nomination announcement

This morning is a huge one within the world of TV — after all, the 2022 Emmy nominees are going to be announced! Of course, there are going to be some fantastic shows and performers who get the nod, and there’s also a little ceremony hosted by JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero.

So where can you watch the announcement? Let’s just say that all you have to do is look below! The video will go live once the ceremony begins.

The nominees are going to be announced starting at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time (11:30 a.m. Eastern), which is a nice reprieve from what it used to be. Many years ago, we would see some of these announcements come out at 5:30 in the morning on the West Coast, when it was a priority for all of the news to be revealed during some of the morning news broadcasts. Thankfully, that is no longer the case in the age of the internet and social media.

In general, we’re considering this to be one of the most competitive TV races in years. Just remember how many great shows you’ve got across the board! Succession, Better Call Saul, Severance, Yellowstone, Squid Game, and so many more are considered to be serious contenders for dramas — and you can’t rule out This Is Us within its final season. Meanwhile, over on the comedy side of things Ted Lasso is looking to continue a run of success, but it has to compete against Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary, Atlanta, and so many other shows. We’re excited to see how all of this plays out!

Of course, be sure to come back after the nominees are announced for more news, including reaction to some of the biggest snubs and surprises. We’re more than likely going to have both!

