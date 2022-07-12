Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 spoilers: An ominous future for Kim?

What is going to happen with Kim Wexler moving forward on Better Call Saul season 6? Let’s just say there are some dark times ahead.

Obviously, we’re well-aware that there have been theories for months now on her fate, including that she dies, she gets arrested, or she ends up disappearing with the help of a certain vacuum repair guy. We want to believe that she’ll find her way through, but there are no guarantees in this world.

Speaking (per Deadline) at a recent teaser for this upcoming episode, show executive producer Peter Gould noted that fans shouldn’t keep their hopes up for something super-pleasant and happy:

“These people are living in a very dangerous world and Kim is a super complicated person … We have a lot of territory to cover in the next few episodes. Her fate is not completely ambiguous. It’s not really what people want.”

What people want, of course, is for her to alive or for her and Jimmy to reunite. This doesn’t give us much hope, but the greater Breaking Bad universe has never been about happy endings. It’s more of one about actions and consequences. Kim was willing to kill Gus Fring at the behest of Lalo, and we tend to think that this is the sort of move that will not be forgotten, even if the character does have a certain value at the moment thanks to her and Jimmy both being attorneys. That’s something that the criminal world is always going to need, right?

