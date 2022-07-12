Is Tony Dalton leaving Better Call Saul, and have we seen the end of the road for his character of Lalo Salamanca after tonight?

We’ll start things off here by saying that we certainly didn’t expect things to go down like this — and yet, they have. Kim Wexler visiting Gus’ house in an attempted murder plot ended up drawing out Gus for Lalo to strike. Yet, the brilliant criminal still found himself underestimating Gus’ ability to think in the moment, and that led to his demise.

At this point, it’s clear that Lalo is dead, and that one of his biggest mistakes was hubris. Like any villain, he took his time and savored what he was about to do. He recorded the footage for Don Eladio. Had he just shot Gus right away, he would have achieved enough of his mission.

We obviously knew that Gus would survive this episode, given the events of Breaking Bad. However, we weren’t 100% sure that this is where we would be losing Lalo, largely due to the fact that he was referenced later on by Jimmy/Saul when he first met Walter White. It’s possible he never realizes the full truth about Lalo’s death — or, he was just putting on an act. Mike Ehrmantraut DID make it clear to him that Lalo was not coming back, and he could read into that more or less whatever he wants.

For now, let’s just toast Dalton for an incredible performance as this character.

