Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Duffer Brothers talk big Max cliffhanger

Is Max dead leading into Stranger Things 5? That’s of course one of the big cliffhangers that is out there. She is currently in a coma, and at the moment Eleven can’t seem to find her no matter how much she may try to make that happen.

Ultimately, keeping Max alive (potentially) is a positive since Sadie Sink is fantastic. However, we also recognize that there’s criticism over a lot of characters in this show being consistently safe — at least if you’re one of the people who has been around for years.

Here’s a fascinating wrinkle, though, that we can present today. Speaking on the Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2: Unlocked aftershow, Ross Duffer made it clear that originally, the plan was for Max to die at the end of the season before they went in a different direction:

“For a while, that is what was going to happen. But we ended up in this… we wanted to end it with a little more of a question at the end of the season. It’s still really dark and if Max is going to be okay, we just don’t really know. We wanted to leave it up in the air moving forward into season 5.”

Meanwhile, Matt Duffer followed that up by saying there was a specific plan they were working under:

“We wanted them to actually lose. We wanted our characters to experience what that felt like. That was the big idea coming into Season 4 that they were going to lose. We were going to introduce Vecna and they were going to lose to him. That sets our characters up for what will be the ultimate final confrontation with Vecna and with the Upside Down in season 5.”

Ultimately, the Duffers did find a way to achieve this and also keep Max’s future still open. We’re reasonably optimistic she could make it through but at this point, it feels clear that her life will never quite be the same.

What do you think the story for Max could be moving into Stranger Things 5?

