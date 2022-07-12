Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8: What happened to Howard’s body?

Within the first ten minutes of Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8, we knew that we were getting a stellar, hyper-intense story. Lalo Salamanca had a plan, and he was going to do everything he could to make it happen.

So what was this plan? Well, it started with an attempt on Gus Fring’s life. Originally, he tried to push Jimmy to go to his house and promptly shoot him; however, Jimmy convinced him otherwise and Kim was sent off. In theory, she was going to be the one to have to commit the deed … or was she?

We feel like from the start, Lalo knew that Kim would get caught by someone before she was able to do something, and that someone just so happened to be Mike. He was able to get enough info from her as to what was going on, at least in the sense that he was able to get to Jimmy.

However, we don’t think anyone on Gus’ side anticipated that this was a way to draw out Giancarlo Esposito’s character and divide his team. Lalo went in, got Gus, killed his men, and then held him at gunpoint while he got a tour of the entire superlab. Unfortunately for Lalo, he took too much time … and Gus also got creative. He was able to facilitate the death of Lalo with a split-second decision and lucky for him, he had on body armor.

The aftermath…

Mike made it clear to both Jimmy and Kim that they had to cover everything that happened. He would arrange the death of Howard by the ocean (“drug overdose”), which we saw at the start of the episode. Yet, they had to keep quiet about everything that happened. They didn’t know for sure that Lalo was dead, but they can assume whatever they want.

The truth is technically, that Howard’s body was buried with Lalo — the car and the ocean was just an easy cover-up.

