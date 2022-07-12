Euphoria season 3 trailer: When will it be released?

The great news that we have right now is knowing that a Euphoria season 3 coming over to HBO; the bad news is having to wait for it.

At the moment, we recognize fully that this is not going to be something that we get over the next several months; it is impossible, given that the show isn’t in production. Not only that, but we have a hard time thinking that filming is going to start at any point in the near future. Given the early speculation that the Zendaya series won’t be back until 2024, we tend to think that we won’t see the cast at work until at some point in the new year.

Once that happens, we can get to a point where we can start to think a little bit about a trailer but even with that, there’s no real rush for HBO to rush anything along. If we had to guess, they will want to put out a trailer a good month before the show is back. This could mean we get a trailer close to the end of 2023; or, they could wait until January 2024. Some of it will be based on when the premiere date is, and also how far along production/post-production ends up being.

Based on what we’ve seen from this show in the past, we certainly do not think that they are going to rush anything. Because Euphoria is a complicated, intense show, it takes time to properly cultivate. That is even more the case given that so much of it comes from the mind of one person in Sam Levinson. This is a very different situation than a show with a traditional writers room or familiar structure.

