Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: What will Showtime focus on?

The wait continues for a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date at Showtime, and we gotta be real here for a minute: There won’t be a lot of news in the near future.

What’s going on when it comes to that? Well, for starters, filming has not even kicked off as of yet! The network isn’t going to put out much of anything until this show is very much far into production.

Be sure to watch our review for Yellowjackets season 1 finale! Take a look below for all sorts of thoughts on what happened. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss any other updates — including on season 2!

What Showtime is going to focus on for at least the time being is hyping up the start of production and then after that, some of the big casting news! We do have a feeling that the network is going to want to make a big deal out of whoever is playing the adult version of Lottie, and then after that whoever is taking on adult Van. Signs point to both of these women being introduced.

After that information is out there, there’s something else that Showtime will focus on before getting to a premiere date: How the episodes are edited behind the scenes. They need to make sure that they can air episodes every week once the premiere comes out, so they have to be patient in order for that to be feasible.

Perhaps more so than any other network out there, we tend to think that Showtime will be chomping at the bit to announce a premiere date here. Why is that? Well, let’s just say that they previously hoped that season 2 WOULD air in 2022. Now, that is very much a mystery.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you think we’re going to get when it comes to a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







