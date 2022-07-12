Yellowstone season 5 video pokes fun at long premiere wait

If you are excited to see Yellowstone season 5 on the air, you most-likely know at this point you’re not alone — far from it, in fact.

The unfortunate truth, though, remains that there is not going to be an episode for the next four months. The plan is for the Kevin Costner show to come back on November 13, and with that will come all sorts of additional story twists and turns.

We’re not going to sit here and say that the new video below is stuffed full of huge reveals for the future of the show; however, it is a funny little way for Yellowstone to nod at the hiatus and how some things, in the end, are very much worth the wait.

Luckily, we don’t think the folks at Paramount are just going to torture everyone for the next several weeks and offer almost nothing more on the future of the show. There are going to be a few new things handed down here and there! Think in terms of teasers, trailers, synopses, and maybe a few different things that we don’t know about just yet. We do think that there could be more casting news coming up.

For those who haven’t heard, filming for the new season is already a couple of months in, and the upcoming 14-episode season is going to air in two different halves. The first part will be this fall, and we’ll just have to wait and see when the second part is going to kick off.

