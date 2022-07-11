Chad canceled at TBS, hours before season 2 premiere

Want to know more about one of the strangest TV stories of the day? Then we turn over to TBS and in particular, their comedy Chad.

You see, it was announced today via Deadline that the network is not moving forward with the Nasim Pedrad comedy, despite season 1 generating some critical buzz and attention. Here is what a rep for the network had to say in a statement to the aforementioned website:

“As we continue to assess content and implement a new strategy for our network, we can now share that season two of Chad will not air on TBS … We are proactively exploring various options to find the right home for it. We celebrate and thank Nasim Pedrad, the passionate creator, executive producer and star of the series, for sharing a bold, unexpected coming of age story with heart and humor. We also thank executive producer Oly Obst, co-showrunner Max Searle, and the entire cast and crew of Chad for their ongoing partnership and wish everyone continued success.”

Here is where things get all the weirder — originally, the plan was for the second season to premiere tonight! The timing of this is certainly strange, so why would the network do this?

The simple answer is Warner Bros. Discovery. Like TNT, TBS is undergoing a rapid change since new merger went through. Animal Kingdom and Snowpiercer are both ending on TNT within the next twelve months, and both of these networks are getting out of the scripted-content business altogether. We do still wonder why they couldn’t just go ahead and continue to air Chad regardless given that it’s seemingly ready to go, but that’s a mystery that we will never actually get a clear answer to.

In the end, we’ll see if season ends up airing elsewhere; it would be a shame and rather shocking for all this behind-the-scenes work to go flying out the window.

What do you think about Chad being canceled at TBS in such a sudden fashion?

