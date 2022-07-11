Law & Order: SVU season 24 filming: When is it starting?

Law & Order: SVU season 24 is right around the corner — or, at least that is the case when it comes to the official start of production.

In a post on Twitter, longtime series star Ice T confirmed that the show will be back in production next week, which means that in a matter of time, we should get at least some behind-the-scenes photos and a better sense of what the show looks like in the early going.

It’s already known that there will be at least some changes early on this season, with some of those stemming from having a new showrunner in the fold. Of course, SVU as a series will also continue to evolve, and we tend to think this could lead to more characters surfacing and becoming an important part of the story on a case-by-case basis.

We know already that there have been some conversations about a three-way crossover between this show, the mothership, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. That event could kick off the season, but it doesn’t mean that these episodes would be the first ones to film. It is fairly commonplace for the shows to film relatively out of order, especially early on when there are a lot of scheduling matters to deal with.

Will season 24 be the final one of the series? This is the first time in a couple of years where we are entering production somewhat unsure of the long-term future, but we remain confident that it will continue to be around for a good while still. After all, there has been zero discussion of the show walking off into the sunset at this point.

