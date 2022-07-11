Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 spoilers: Be prepared for sadness

After a long wait Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 is slated to air on AMC this Monday, and you have to be prepared for ALL sorts of emotions.

Is there a chance that there will be some really fun moments during this story, titled ‘Point and Shoot”? Sure, but there’s also going to be a lot of pain. We expect things to pick things up almost immediately after the death of Howard Hamlin and because of this, we will see things get messy for Jimmy and Kim. They have Lalo Salamanca standing right in front of them and it’s going to be abundantly clear that he is more than willing to kill them. So how do they help him? Some of that may just start with them trying to figure out what the guy is interested in doing in the first place.

Watch our most-recent Better Call Saul episode review now! If you look below, you can see more thoughts on this past episode. Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates and discussions the rest of the way.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Gordon Smith had the following to say on the subject of what is coming up next:

“Jimmy and Kim are very worried about what Lalo might want … And they’re going to have to figure out what they’re willing to do with this guy who’s willing to do anything in front of them, this guy with a gun. So the question for them is: ‘What’s going on in Lalo’s head and how far am I willing to go to do it?’ … [The episode is] surprisingly sad…. I feel like there’s some sadness that I don’t think people are going to expect. Or expect feeling, hopefully.”

We aren’t surprised to think that there will be sadness here. Even if Howard wasn’t a friend to either Jimmy or Kim, he was a colleague and neither one of them expected things to land in this place. When you consider this, there’s a shock associated now with where this story has arrived.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8?

Is there any one thing in particular you are anticipating? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







