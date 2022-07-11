America’s Got Talent video: Duo Rings impress with high-flying audition!

There is another America’s Got Talent episode set to air on NBC this Tuesday; why not meet and be in awe of Duo Rings right now?

If you look below, you can get a sense of what these two bring to the table — and also just how fantastic they really are. This is a pair of performers who bring SO much athleticism to the table as an aerial act, but also still an understanding of the music and of style. We’ve seen a lot of versions of this that are super-dangerous in nature, from the music selection to the way in which the stakes are amplified.

Here, there’s something pretty remarkable in how Duo Rings just make the entire performance look and feel natural. You know that the two are trying hard and yet, they make it feel seamless and like it s a natural extension of who they are. They do some really cool stunts in here that we haven’t seen in an aerial act, and they throw in a little bit of romance at the same time.

It goes without saying that these two are going to be put through to the next round, but the challenge that they’ll run into here is just finding a way to up the ante from this moving into some of the future shows this season. In general we of course know that there is a TON of competition on this season, but there almost always is! The real challenge is finding a way to separate yourself from the pack and sometimes, that can be tough — especially since danger acts always have to find a way to up their game.

What do you want to see from Duo Rings on America’s Got Talent moving forward?

Beyond just that, what do you think about this audition in particular? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for other information we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

