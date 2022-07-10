The Mandalorian season 3 spoilers: Star teases action-packed episode

We’re beyond ready for The Mandalorian season 3 to arrive on Disney+ but, unfortunately, we still have to wait for a good while to see what’s coming up next. The show is slated to come back in February 2023 and most teases we’ve got for the future suggest it is going to be big, dramatic, and of course epic in scope.

Someone who certainly would know this show inside and out is Carl Weathers. After all, not only does he play Greef Karga on the show, but he also directs behind the scenes! He helmed “The Siege” in the past, and we know that he’s got another installment coming in the upcoming season.

Be sure to watch our latest Obi-Wan Kenobi finale review! Also, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube if you want to see some discussions on The Mandalorian — we will have those after the premiere.

So what can Weathers say about that? While of course he can’t offer too much in the way of specifics, the following quote via Empire Magazine is at least enough to make us reasonably excited for the future:

“Oh there was a bit more [action], I think, in this one … [It’s] a little different [to ‘The Siege’], because a lot of it had a lot more scope. But this one also had many, many different kinds of stories within the story, and that’s really nice.

“I love directing. It’s my passion. This show gives you so much opportunity to deal with all these different characters … Even though they’re different episodes, it’s not like typical episodic television – it’s not a whodunnit, it’s not a dark comedy, it’s not a procedural. It’s so many different things, and it’s action-adventure on top of that. As a director, you get a chance to exercise your talent, and also your ability to deliver in those different areas.”

Our hope is that Weathers will be able to direct episodes however long this show lasts, but of course we have to wait and see on some of that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Mandalorian right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







