The Equalizer season 3 premiere: When will more details surface?

If you find yourselves excited for The Equalizer season 3, you’re not alone! We know that there are a ton of exciting plans for the Queen Latifah series moving forward.

Alas, we are still in a place where we have to wait a good while in order to see them. The show isn’t going to be on CBS until we get around to October, but we’re starting to get to a place where a few more headlines will start to creep in. Take, for example, some updates on filming — and maybe we’ll get some casting news before long to go along with that.

So when are we going to actually get details on the premiere itself? Given the way that season 2 concluded, we more than understand why people out there would want those. Is Robyn McCall going to be okay? We’d assume so given that it’s hard to see the show without Latifah on board, but there is still a big mystery around how it’s going to happen and/or what can be done in order to rescue her. Can she save herself, or will she have to rely more on others?

From where things stand right now, the easiest prediction to make is that we’re going to get a few more details on the premiere when we get around to the middle of September. CBS doesn’t tend to share synopses for episodes until two or three weeks in advance, but we certainly wouldn’t complain if we got something earlier! After all, we do think it’d be helpful to get more viewers on board here, especially since The Equalizer already has a season 3 renewal.

