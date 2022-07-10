Ms. Marvel season 2: Is the very idea of it even possible?

Given that the finale for season 1 is airing on Disney+ this weekend, it makes a certain amount of sense to wonder about a Ms. Marvel season 2. Is this something that we could realistically see? We know that it would be fun if such an idea came into existence.

However, it actually transpiring very much remains to be seen, and it is complicated for so many different reasons. With another recent Marvel – Disney+ show in Moon Knight, it’s a little bit easier to imagine a season 2 for a number of different reasons. Take, for example, the simple fact that the story is largely disconnected from the rest of the MCU and the character isn’t set to appear in any other projects. Here, Kamala Khan is already poised to be in The Marvels, and that means there is an abundantly clear plan for this character the moment that Ms. Marvel concludes. There can’t be a season 2 in the immediate future with that very thing in mind.

Could there be one after we see The Marvels come and go? That could depend on whether Disney and Marvel decide to make the character a big-screen staple or not. We do think there are pros and cons to each. Having a feature film allows for more of a traditional hero vs. villains arc, but the six-episode product gives more chances to learn about backstory and some of the supporting cast. We also like watching an episode, thinking about it, and then coming back for more later.

The only thing that we do feel with certainty is that The Marvels should not be the last time we see Kamala Khan. This character has so much potential within the MCU and she brings a ton of energy and fun to the table. With so many other characters being more established, we consider that necessary.

