COBRA season 2 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next on PBS?

Following the events of the big premiere, are you interested in learning more about COBRA season 2 episode 2? There is another episode coming to PBS next week, and we tend to imagine that we’re going to see the show’s approach to cyber-crime hit yet another level.

When we think about what this show brings to the table, by and large it begins with topical subject matter. There aren’t a lot of dramas anywhere on the planet that properly understand what is going on in the virtual world. Criminals in some ways are vastly ahead of law enforcement, and that is what makes this particular team all the more important. This season is going to bring about new and unexpected challenges, and some of the bigger ones are going to come in the form of how to clean up past mistakes. Let’s face it: Mistakes are going to happen. That much is reasonably inevitable. You just have to figure out how to deal with them further when the dust settles.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full COBRA season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

A fresh wave of disaster further paralyzes the clean-up operation. Sutherland is left red faced and demanding answers.

Of course, one of the things we’re more curious about with this season on a macro sense is just how many more viewers are going to discover COBRA over time. There is a lot to like about this show, and we think the subject matter will appeal to a lot of people who like a good crime thriller. In general, though, a lot of PBS’ British imports get popularity thanks to word of mouth and it can take a reasonable amount of time for them to find their audience.

