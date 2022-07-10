Succession season 4 premiere date: Awards consideration could factor in

We recognize that there are a number of factors that could play a role in determining the Succession season 4 premiere date at HBO. Is awards consideration poised to be one of them? That may sound a bit strange on the surface, but there is a deeper reasoning that starts to make sense here.

For starters, it’s important to remember that the Brian Cox – Jeremy Strong series is one of the most critically acclaimed ones out there. By and large, people love this story and what the actors bring to the table. So long as the quality is maintained, we tend to think it is going to be a contender for however long it is around.

Check out our full Succession season 3 finale review! Like you would imagine, there’s a lot to get into here. Once you watch, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for discussions on season 4 the moment it starts to air.

Because of this, we do inevitably get to how this could play into HBO’s strategy. We know that the third season of the show is eligible for the 2022 Emmys, and we could actually learn about some nominations very soon. We tend to think that the network would also like to give the show the best chance at being eligible for the next Emmys. If Succession returns in the spring of 2023, that aids the cause greatly. Typically deadlines for Emmy season happen around June 1, so this premiere would give the show a chance to not just contend next year, but be on the air right when voters are making their nomination choices.

So why does this matter to HBO? It’s not just about trophies; the Emmys are also a fantastic source of publicity and on some level, they do carry with them a level of clout and attract viewers. We do think the recognition helped this show in the early going, just like it did Mad Men and Breaking Bad.

In the end, we don’t think the 2023 Emmys will be the sole determining factor for a Succession season 4 premiere date — but absolutely it will be a part of the equation.

Related – Check out some more news right now when it comes to Succession

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Succession season 4 premiere date?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







