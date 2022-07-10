Grantchester season 7 episode 2 spoilers (PBS): One dirty cleaner

Following the events of this week’s premiere, are you curious to learn more about Grantchester season 7 episode 2? We know that there is a lot of content to look forward to, and then also a reasonable amount of drama.

Also, another captivating mystery at the center of it all! What we’ve always loved about this show over the years is that its stories manage to be both simple and yet also complex. There’s always something a little more complicated than what is apparent on the surface, and it is up to the combination of Will and Geordie in order to properly figure that out.

Interested in getting a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full Grantchester season 7 episode 2 synopsis below:

The owner of a cleaning goods brand is found dead in curious circumstances. Will and Geordie’s discover that the man’s private life is less spotless than the pristine image he and his wife liked to present to the public.

Our hope is that of course, we get closure to this case by the end of the episode, but also that there are some twists that are a tad out of the ordinary for this show. The great thing about Grantchester at this point in its run is that the bones of the series are pretty solid. It has a clear sense of what it wants to do and the stories it is interested in telling. That allows it the chance to play around with the form a little bit more. Even if this show is a procedural at its core, we don’t think there is anything wrong with it being a little ambitious and having some additional fun along the way.

