Your Honor season 2 premiere date: Is a summer launch ideal?

We know that a Your Honor season 2 is going to be coming to Showtime — and that it will be the final season, per star Bryan Cranston.

When you consider all of that, this then brings us to the next all-important question: When are we actually going to see said series on the air? Filming is supposed to be starting up soon on the show and once that happens, the network can start to formulate some sort of a timeline.

Of course, there are a number of different variables that will be considered with something like this, but we’re starting to think in advance a late spring / early summer launch may be most likely for the show. Why? There are a couple different reasons.

First and foremost, Showtime needs programming at around that time. The future of The Chi beyond this current season is unclear and even if it comes back, it could be paired with something else. There is also another season of Yellowjackets on the way, and we tend to think that it would likely premiere either before Your Honor or at the same time. That seems to be the show that, at least for now, is being set up as the network’s next big hit. There’s a five-season plan for (even if it isn’t renewed beyond this upcoming season) and we think that executives will want to give it the best possible chance to succeed.

Of course, we imagine that the same can be said for Your Honor, but there is less of a sense of urgency when it comes to whenever the show is back on the air. The network can just let Michael’s journey play out whenever they see fit — we’re already expecting a lot of courtroom chaos.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Your Honor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Your Honor season 2 premiere date?

Do you think that a summer launch for the show makes the most total sense? Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







