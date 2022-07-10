Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Is a fall launch all but assured?

Obviously, there are so many of us eager to get a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date — and to get more news as soon as possible. This is a show that has a huge following and yet, it has been almost three years since the last new episode aired.

At this point, can we be certain that the John Krasinski show is coming to Amazon Prime this fall? While we never want to circle anything with permanent market, this is certainly the thing that makes the most sense right now and for multiple reasons.

For starters, there’s the simple fact that supposedly, season 3 is supposed to come out at some point this year. Because there is no premiere date yet and we’re almost at the middle of July, that renders a summer launch pretty unlikely. If they were to announce something now, they wouldn’t be giving themselves a lot of time to promote it and that is not a great thing when it comes to the show’s viewership. Since there is a season 4 coming and there are hopes of a spin-off, the last thing that see Amazon wanting to do is just burying the series outright.

Fall, at least for now is just the time that makes the most logical sense — think October or November. Waiting until December would be a dangerous move,, since you run the risk of the show being swallowed up by the holiday season. There’s also no real reason to wait that long, given that work has been ongoing when it comes to season 4 for a while. That means that season 3 is already probably in good shape.

We’ve said it before, but we do expect some other insight in regards to season 3 over the next month and a half.

