P-Valley season 2 episode 7 promo: What will Terricka do?

Next weekend is going to bring P-Valley season 2 episode 7 to Starz, and we don’t think it will shock anyone when we say that this one is going to be emotional. How can it not be given all of the stuff that we’ve just seen?

At the end of this past episode, the news was revealed that Terricka was pregnant. What is she going to do from here? She recognizes that there are some big decisions that she has to make, and that is something you will see play out over the course of the next episode.

Meanwhile, Uncle Clifford has some enormous choices to make when it comes to The Pynk, which has absolutely been in a state of flux from the start of the season. This whole storyline is likely relatable to a lot of people out there who have seen their business entering various states of flux — the global health crisis has made things really difficult for the establishment, and that’s before Mercedes’ injury and a lot of other events unfolded.

If we’re just going to make predictions about this episode based on the promo alone, then it seems like there are three big storylines coming in this episode: Terricka and her pregnancy, Uncle Clifford and the Pynk’s future, and then also Lil Murda trying to cope with the sudden and shocking death of Big Teak. This is someone who experienced so much trauma and spent a good bit of his adult life behind bars; one of the great tragedies here is simply the fact that he was never able to get the help that he needed. We tend to imagine that there were so many different ways his life could have turned out had he been given better opportunities.

