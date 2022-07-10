The Bachelorette video: Will race car driver Jordan V. impress Rachel?

The premiere of The Bachelorette with Gabby and Rachel is just over a day away — why not meet a contestant now in Jordan V.?

In the sneak peek below, you can see this guy try to spend a little time with Rachel in particular after meeting both of the women outside the limo. Does this mean that he is exclusively interested in her? Not necessarily, but he is clearly trying to get to know her with what we’re seeing here.

We also think that what he’s doing here is reasonably smart: He’s trying to find a way to relate to her almost right away. Rachel is a pilot, whereas he is a race car driver. (To be specific, we know that he is a Top Fuel Driver.) Neither one of these jobs are altogether traditional, and they each come with a certain degree of danger. There is a connection to be made here as they talk about how their parents reacted to their unusual career choices. He comes across as fairly natural in his conversation, and we hope that he is one of many interesting candidates for her and Gabby’s hearts this season.

In general, we just hope that there are guys on this season for both romance and fame. Let’s be honest: A lot of the guys are going to be there for attention and screen-time. If they didn’t want to be famous, they wouldn’t go on television! That part of the “there for the wrong reasons” conversation has always been super-frustrating. It’s okay to want to build attention for yourself or your brand off of this show! The leads almost always do in some way, even if they also want a partner.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you want to see from Jordan V. and Rachel on The Bachelorette this season?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — this is the #1 way to get other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

#TheBachelorette premiere is the adrenaline rush I've been waiting for 🏎💨 pic.twitter.com/MYq5xJlOZh — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 9, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







