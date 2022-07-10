Doctor Who season 14: Ncuti Gatwa on new Doctor’s costume

Ncuti Gatwa has been announced as the next star of Doctor Who and of course, we’re excited to see what he brings to the table!

With that being said, it does seem as though we’re going to be waiting for at least a little while to see what he can bring to the table. There’s still one episode left with Jodie Whittaker and after that, we’re going to have some sort of big 60th anniversary celebration. How Gatwa is involved in that remains to be seen, but we know that eventually, he will be the full-time Doctor for the upcoming season 14.

One of the things that is of course exciting with any Doctor on this show is their unique sense of style, as every lead has their own costume and unique personal touch. Will Gatwa have that? Speaking in a recent interview with Radio Times, he indicated that he 100% will be able to contribute to his signature outfit. He couldn’t say too much more about it, other than that it “will be exciting.”

What we love so much about the Doctors each getting their own unique outfit is that there’s such a tremendous opportunity in here for creative impression. It’s fundamentally something that is not always available in other shows, and we love having opportunities to see people shine and show off different parts of who they are. The Doctor having a fantastic costume is also a huge part of the series’ DNA; it sparks the imagination, which we think it even more important for a lot of young viewers who check out the series.

The final episode of Doctor Who featuring Whittaker will be airing on BBC One this fall; following that, we’ll see precisely what happens with the series from there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who right now

What do you most want to see from Ncuti Gatwa moving in to Doctor Who season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for even more updates. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







