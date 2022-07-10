NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Will we meet any new villains?

As we prepare for the premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 on CBS this October, why not think a little more about the story? We know that the likes of Sam, Callen, Deeks, Kensi, and the rest of the team are heroes, but what makes any hero is of course the villains that they have to square off against. We’re anticipating some really intense showdowns against some fierce opponents, but who will some of these said opponents be?

At the end of season 13, we saw the end of one opponent as Katya was finally eliminated from the equation. Her death means that Callen and Anna could finally have some peace, which is not something that they’ve had all that much of before.

We know already that entering the new season, there is a huge adversary still out there in Kessler. This is someone who has had it out for Kensi for years, and the writers have taken their time working to pay that off. We think they didn’t address him much last season because they were hoping to utilize him more moving forward, especially with Katya out of the way.

Beyond just Frank Military’s character, though, could we see someone else? We do tend to think that at some point, we are going to see another villain surface. As for the reason why, it’s mostly just a matter of it making the most sense. We don’t know if Kessler is a villain who can be around for longer than a few episodes since he’s so brazen and sinister. He’s someone who will probably come back in a big way and potentially overplay his hand. We wouldn’t necessarily watch out for someone right away, but by the end of the season we absolutely think that someone else could turn up. Be prepared for that accordingly.

