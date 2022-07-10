Evil season 3 episode 6 spoilers: The aftermath of David’s big move

Want to know more of what lies ahead on Evil season 3 episode 6? For David, we tend to imagine that this is a really big installment.

At the end of tonight’s new episode, we saw Mike Colter’s character make a huge decision in order to protect Sister Andrea: He proclaimed that he saw demons, too, and if they got rid of her, they would lose one of the few Black priests they had ordained in the past year. She thanked him after the fact, but there is perhaps an even greater source of tension now between David and the higher-ups than what we saw before.

So how will that manifest itself for the rest of the season? That remains to be seen. The bond between Andrea and David is undoubtedly stronger than it was before, and we do tend to think that on some level, that is an asset that the two of them can really use.

Of course, Paramount+ doesn’t release TOO many details ahead of time for what’s coming up next, but we do think the streaming service will continue to give you some sort of isolated case alongside another story. We are also just grateful for the fact that we saw some significant character development this time around! The real bummer is of course knowing that we are already at the halfway point of the season and it feels like only yesterday that the show first premiered. We know there’s a lot of incredible stuff most likely ahead, but waiting to see some of it is not going to be an altogether easy thing to do.

If you missed it…

We do at least have an official season 4 already! That’s one less thing that you have to worry about.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Evil right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Evil season 3 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







