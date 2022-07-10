Skymed season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Paramount+?

Following its premiere today on Paramount+, can you expect a Skymed season 2 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road here?

There are a couple of things worth getting into here, but let’s start off with this: A reminder of where things stand at the moment. For the time being, nothing has been altogether confirmed at the moment. The Canadian drama will surely have a chance at a second season, but how it performs both in the US and up north through the CBC will be the big determining factors here.

The premise here absolutely allows more episodes. While there are a ton of medical shows out there and even some themed around first responders, none of them are set in remote areas of northern Canada. This is a unique setting and there’s a chance to really learn a lot more about a specific part of the world through it. Here in America, the challenge is simply getting people to be aware of the show’s existence.

Want to make sure that a Skymed season 2 will happen? First and foremost, we advise you to watch the show as soon as possible and tell all of your friends/family to do the same. Paramount+ will want to see that there’s a real demand here, plus a lot of retention from start to finish. If a lot of people bail on this show reasonably fast, that is going to be a cause for partial concern.

Hopefully, we’re going to learn something more about a renewal over the next few months — if that happens, there’s a reasonably good chance that we could get more episodes at some point in 2023. Now that things have started to get a little bit better in regards to the global health crisis, there’s a chance for a somewhat-faster turnaround insofar as episodes go.

