Riverdale season 6 episode 20 spoilers: The price that is paid

In the wake of tonight’s big, super-spooky episode, want to see more of what’s next on Riverdale season 6 episode 20?

We suppose that we should start off here by nothing that, at least for the time being, we’re seeing Sabrina in the rear-view mirror. It was great to have a couple of episodes featuring Kiernan Shipka this season, especially since at one point, we didn’t expect to see her at all on this show. Of course, there are still some issues for Archie and company to deal with after her departure, and those include the resident big bad here in Percival. We know that this is a guy who is up to no good and has caused SO many problems in town already.

So what’s the origin story of this guy? That’s something that everyone may need to learn in this episode in order to further defeat him. If you want some more insight, be sure to check out the full Riverdale season 6 episode 20 synopsis below:

THE ULTIMATE MAN OF MYSTERY – Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang gather intel about Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) so they can better understand where he came from and use that to their advantage. However, when their plan results in an unexpected outcome, the gang is left having to pay a terrible cost. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Anna Kerrigan directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & Devon Turner (#620). Original airdate 7/17/2022.

If there is one other thing we’d remind you of right now, it’s the oh-so-simple fact that we’re closing in on the big season 6 finale. Things are going to get particularly crazy. Given that season 7 is set to be the final one, all indications right now are that the show is going to deliver even more big stuff from here.

