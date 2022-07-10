The Outlaws season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

As we prepare for the season 2 finale this weekend, let’s go ahead and pose the question: Will The Outlaws season 3 happen? Has the series been renewed by BBC One?

For the time being, all we can say is that nothing has been 100% decided. We do think that there’s a reasonably good chance that the show comes back, but there’s a lot to be considered here. Take, for starters, getting the proper story … and also the network deciding they really want it.

In a recent chat with National Public Radio, Stephen Merchant himself made it clear that there could be an added cost associated with bringing this group of performers back — and that could certainly play a role:

It’s all dependent on people higher up with money deciding if we can do it … There definitely feels like there’s more mileage in the characters, which is exciting. Getting the cast together again is going to be pricey!

The fact that Merchant is interested is really the show clearing the first major hurdle. This puts us in a place where we can just comfortably speculate and better cross our fingers.

If the show does come back…

We’d certainly hope that we’d see it at some point in 2023. We know that in general, though, the BBC doesn’t have some hard and fast rules as to when series have to come back. They are willing to take their time and allow the story to play out behind the scenes. In general, though, we have learned with British series to not take them for granted while they are around. If we get a season 3, there is a chance that it could be the final one — given Merchant’s track record in particular, we do not think he is going to let this show overstay its welcome. He’ll end it long before that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Outlaws

Do you want to see The Outlaws season 3 happen over at BBC One?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you 100% do not want to miss the rest of the way. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







