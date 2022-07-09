Mayans MC season 5: A huge sign renewal is coming

At this point, it goes without saying that we want to see a Mayans MC season 5 renewal at FX — it’s hard not to after that finale! The hard part right now is waiting, especially since the season 4 finale ended with such an enormous cliffhanger.

So while there may not be any formal news on a season 5 this weekend, we do have some good evidence that a renewal is coming, and most likely sooner rather than later. After all, Mayans is going to be featured at San Diego Comic-Con! There is a panel currently scheduled for July 24, and you can look below to get a little more news all about who is in attendance for it…

12:00-1:00 p.m. – FX’s MAYANS M.C. Screening and Q&A with Elgin James (co-creator/executive producer/director/writer) and series stars JD Pardo (EZ Reyes), Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes), Danny Pino (Miguel Galindo), Sarah Bolger (Emily Thomas), Emilio Rivera (Marcus Alvarez), Michael Irby (Obispo “Bishop” Losa), Raoul Max Trujillo (Che “Taza” Romero), Frankie Loyal (Hank “Tranq” Loza), Joseph Lucero (Neron “Creeper” Vargas), Vincent Vargas (Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez), Gino Vento (Nestor Oceteva), JR Bourne (Isaac Packer), Emily Tosta (Letty) and Vanessa Giselle (Hope). Hall H

Given that it can be rather pricey for a show to attend the convention (remember, studios gotta fly all the cast out!), we do think this is a huge sign that FX and Disney remain committed to giving this show more story. That means for sure a season 5, and we’re hoping for at least one more after the fact. With the road that EZ is going down right now (it is undoubtedly dark), it really feels like this should be a six-season story. If Snowfall is poised to last for that long, why can’t this show as well? There is definitely enough story out there to justify it right now.

If there is no season 5 confirmation prior to the convention, we’re pretty darn confident that it will be revealed there.

Related – While you wait for Mayans MC season 5, get some more news

What do you want to see when it comes to Mayans MC season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







