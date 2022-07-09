Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 6 (finale): Will there be a big cliffhanger?

We know that Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 6 is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, and there’s a lot of huge stuff that goes along with that. We’re talking here about the finale! This is going to be an epic hour of TV that hopefully will offer some closure to what has been Kamala Khan’s origin story.

Over the past couple of episodes, it’s become clear that the goal of this show is not to necessarily deliver a traditional superhero arc where there’s a battle against a Big Bad and that’s it. While there may be a showdown-of-sorts at the end of the series, Ms. Marvel has proven itself already to be more than this. We’re looking here at a story about a family, a history, and how Kamala ever even came to exist in the first place. This is as personal of a tale as we’ve ever had within the larger world of the MCU.

Now that we have said that, let’s talk about cliffhangers — are we going to get one? If we could answer that in two words, it’d be “most likely.” We wouldn’t be surprised if we have a post-credits scene featuring a big Marvel character, largely because of what we know is coming in The Marvels.

Unlikely Moon Knight (which streamed earlier this year), Disney+ already has mapped out a defined future for Kamala. While we don’t think that the finale is meant to be simply a tease for what’s coming, we do think Marvel will want to present something to build up anticipation. There is a long time between Ms. Marvel and The Marvels eventually coming out and with that in mind, we tend to imagine that they’ll need as interesting a teaser as possible to tide people over.

Another interesting question is what happens after The Marvels down the road. Does Kamala stay on the big screen? Or, are we going to see more of her within the Disney+ world? There are going to be a lot of options…

