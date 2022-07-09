The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 return date hopes, endgame talk

There are a couple of things worth getting into today in regards to The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17, an absolutely critical hour.

First and foremost, we do need to establish this story as the beginning of the end. There are only eight episodes left in the series! While we are very-much aware of the fact that there are spin-offs and other various things planned out there for this universe, we do still thing this show will bring forward a sense of relative closure. It would be really baffling for the writers to not deliver something like that after investing so much time. A lot of these characters won’t be featured, most likely, on other shows down the road.

Unfortunately, there is still no specific return date for some of what lies ahead — but we still think an October date makes the most sense given the series’ history. What we can at least give you today is the newly-released synopsis for the final episodes, which gives you a sense of what is coming next:

“In the upcoming final episodes of The Walking Dead, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever?”

Is that vague?

Reasonably so, but we tend to think that we’re going to build towards an enormous situation — whether it involves the Commonwealth or otherwise — where every single character will have a role to play. One of the frustrating things about this show sometimes is that everyone can feel like they’re off doing their own thing. We do tend to believe that the finale will work to rectify that somewhat, and give most characters a little bit more of a collective sense of closure.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17?

How do you think the show will set up the endgame? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







