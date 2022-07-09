True Detective season 4 premiere date: The earliest we could see it

If you find yourselves already looking for a True Detective season 4 premiere date, we don’t blame you at this point. The folks over at HBO have done a pretty awesome job at getting you hyped up for a season subtitled Night Country. It has a great lead already established in Jodie Foster, and it also will have a unique location in Alaska. Filming is actually taking place in Iceland, which is a spot HBO has a good bit of history with thanks to Game of Thrones.

When it comes to performance, we’re already confident that season 4 will deliver. You don’t cast Foster unless you’re 100% sure you’ve got an awesome role for her. Visually, it’s also going to be stunning. The main question mark here will be the story just because the franchise has a somewhat checkered history with that. With that in mind, there is a different creative team this time than the first three seasons, and maybe a fresh voice will go a long way.

Let’s begin the premiere-date conversation by saying this: It’s impossible the show comes out in 2022. There’s just not enough time for it to film and be edited! Also, the schedule for HBO moving forward is pretty packed. House of the Dragon starts next month and after that, we’re anticipating Perry Mason and/or the remainder of The Nevers. They also have The Last of Us in 2023 and we imagine Succession season 4 will premiere at some point in the spring.

Once you sort of lay out all of the shows and the dates, the earliest we could envision season 4 starting is next summer, and that would be a pretty filming timeline given that it would allow the production/post-production team a solid year. It could premiere later than that easily, but at that point, you’re thinking more about HBO’s schedule than the absolute earliest time period for the show to arrive.

