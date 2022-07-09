Westworld season 4 episode 3 spoilers: More on ‘Années Folles’

Tomorrow night, we’re going to have a chance to dive head-first into Westworld season 4 episode 3 — why not get a little bit more news all about it?

We know that HBO is not always altogether forthcoming with some of their shows, but there are a few different things we can dive into here. First and foremost, let’s start with the title of “Années Folles.” What in the world does that mean? It is a French term, one used to describe the social and cultural transformation that occurred within the 1920’s. While we wouldn’t say it is a direct synonym for what we would call the Roarin’ Twenties, it is close enough to view the two terms in similar light.

This, of course, goes along with what we saw at the end of episode 2, as Caleb and Maeve were set up to enter a whole new creation: A world themed very much around this time period. We’re going to see something that feels reasonably new and yet, could also feel rather familiar. This is probably what Westworld is referencing with its season 4 episode 3 synopsis such as it is:

You can never go back again. But if you do, bring a shovel.

Obviously, this is not the most informative tease in the world, and the network is trying to hold onto as many secrets as you would probably expect from them. There isn’t much of a reason for them to give anything major away beyond this, but it does speak thematically to how characters may need to dig through their own past — and in some ways, the history of the show — for answers. We could see this even more with Christina as she tries to make sense of the increasingly-confusing world around her. In her process of digging, could she trigger memories or experiences she didn’t know she had? We still think there’s a reason why she and Dolores are played by Evan Rachel Wood…

Related – Want to get some other conversation on Westworld right now?

What are some of your current predictions when it comes to Westworld season 4 episode 3?

Share some of your thoughts and early predictions below! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for even more updates the rest of the way. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







