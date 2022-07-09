Blue Bloods season 13: When will Erin’s election take place?

As we get ourselves prepared for Blue Bloods season 13 to premiere on CBS, there is absolutely one big storyline we’re expecting with Erin. After all, she is running officially for District Attorney!

We recognize fully that the crime procedural is not one that really tells stories over the course of several episodes. Instead, their format is often one where we see a beginning, middle, and end to each plot within a single hour’s time. However, it’s impossible to do that with Erin’s election unless the writers are planning for it to take place in the October 7 premiere — and if that happens, it’s honestly a little disappointing.

Let’s put it this way: Bridget Moynahan’s character is trying to change her life and her career in one of the biggest ways we’ve ever seen on this show. Why in the world would you want to rush that along? What do you gain from that?

Also, we realize that Blue Bloods is typically a show that tells stories in real time. We find it rather difficult to imagine that they are going to have an election episode in early October when the real one happens in November. We tend to think that this is a story that would play out either in episode 4 or episode 5, and that really allows the creative team a chance to explore what this process is like for Erin and what happens on the other side of it — from there, the show can easily become more procedural.

Do we think that Erin is going to win? It’s the easiest prediction to draw, mostly because it is important for the writers to continue to evolve the narrative. Things are less exciting when we get the same story every year with people in the same exact place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What are you the most excited to see from Erin moving into Blue Bloods season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around to make 100% sure you do not miss out on any other big stories the rest of the way. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







