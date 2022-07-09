Squid Game season 2: When to expect first trailer

For everyone out there who is somewhat unaware, there is a Squid Game season 2 coming to Netflix. It has been confirmed! Yet, there is still so much news that is currently uncertain in regards to it.

What’s one of the big questions? It’s simply a matter of when we could theoretically expect the first trailer for the new season to come out. It’s a fun thing to ponder over, but we also have to reminder that a good bit of patience is going to be required here.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any upcoming Squid Game videos? Then go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! We will have all sorts of coverage leading into season 2…

First and foremost, let’s remember that there’s almost no chance that filming on this season is going to kick off this year. We’ve heard almost zero evidence suggesting that we’re anywhere close to the start of production, and we tend to think that the folks at Netflix are going to be super-patient allowing Gi-hun’s future to come together here. Most early suggestions out there seem to hint at a 2024 release, and we have no reason to doubt some of those. We’re well-aware at this point that we’ll be lucky if it comes to Netflix in the first half of that year.

With this in mind, the earliest we could conceivably imagine a trailer dropping is December 2023, and it could be later than that. Typically, Netflix will spend two or three months promoting their bigger shows, and we 100% think that this will be case here. Given the slow-building success of season 1, we don’t think it’s that ambitious to say that season 2 could end up being their biggest show ever, at least in terms of people watching it over the course of its first weekend.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Squid Game right now

When do you think we’re going to see a Squid Game season 2 trailer emerge over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way, and 100% we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







