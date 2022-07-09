Power Book II: Ghost season 3: The earliest possible premiere date

If you’re like us, then of course you want to know the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date. How could you not? We’re talking here about one of the best shows within the franchise, plus one that ended season 2 in an absolutely bonkers way that should lead to everyone being hyped-up for the future.

Alas, we know already that Starz isn’t going to air this show and Power Book III: Raising Kanan at the same time. They’ll split the two up somewhat, which leads to a fascinating discussion all about the earliest possible premiere date.

Watch our Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale review right away! This is where you can learn more about the big cliffhangers and what we want to see next. Once you watch, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more on the entire Power universe.

Let’s say for a moment that Raising Kanan airs a new episode every week that it is on the air followings its August 14 premiere — which may or may not happen. The earliest it would be done with its ten-episode season is Sunday, October 16. That means that the earliest we could see Ghost premiere is on Sunday, October 23 if Starz wanted a pretty seamless transition between shows.

While that is the earliest date we could imagine, we don’t think it is the most likely. Remember that there are some other variables to consider here! We’re talking here about a network that has other shows like BMF that they have to schedule, and they didn’t go directly from Raising Kanan to Ghost last year. With this in mind, we personally think the most likely situation still is that season 3 of the Michael Rainey Jr. show starts in November, and then the show is split up into two five-episodes halves like we saw last year. Starz can be somewhat predictable with their schedules, but no matter what, we’re confident we’ll see Tariq and company back on TV later this year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you think we’re going to see when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date?

Sound off below! Also, keep coming back for some other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







