Call the Midwife season 12: Could we see more longer arcs?

Call the Midwife season 12 is currently in production, and we know there’s a ton of stuff to look forward to from Nonnatus House this time around! Unfortunately, we also know that we won’t actually see any of these episodes in the near future. The next story we see will come on Christmas Day and after that, we’ll be stuck waiting until January (most likely) in Great Britain and then the spring here in the United States.

For the sake of this article, big question we do want to wonder about is major long-term story arcs. Do we tend to get these when it comes to relationships? Sure. We’ve had that with Lucille and Cyril, just like we’ve also experienced it with Trixie and Matthew. There have even been times where we’ve seen some career-based stuff where one of the midwives looks to improve their career standing.

Yet, could we get more long-term stories that impact multiple regulars at one? Could there be a big change at Nonnatus that is the focus of multiple episodes on end? We do think the bulk of each episode is typically spent around a patient of the week story — or, in many cases, patients. These are usually wrapped up within the span of an hour, but is there a case for expanding them beyond that?

On the surface, we think there’s a pretty simple answer to this: Yes. We do think it benefits the BBC series a lot at this point to look beyond how they typically do these delivery stories and give us more time to become invested in expecting mothers and the challenges that they face. We’re not saying to have a small group of patients for a full season, but even just making some stories last longer than a couple of episodes would do a lot for personal investment! Also, it would shake up any preconceived notions we have and the more of that we get, the better it often is for a show like this overall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Call the Midwife season 12?

Do you think we’re going to get even more long-term story arcs? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for more news. (Photo: BBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







