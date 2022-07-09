The Bachelorette spoilers: Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey set stage

On Monday night The Bachelorette is going to premiere — are you ready for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s journey to begin?

We already know that this season is going to be super-different than any other we’ve seen in recent memory, and that is of course a consequence to there being two leads! We are seeing something that is fundamentally different from any other season and of course with that, we have to prepare for some surprises.

So what do the two leads have to say about all of this, plus some quirky and fun moments over the course of the season? Just look at the video below! While on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, the two played a game of “Never Have I Ever” that gives you some playful insight on the season. There are no real MAJOR spoilers, but you learn in here how Gabby got around calling people the wrong name on accident. Also, you find out in here if they ever eliminated someone for being a bad kisser. There’s also something about the mansion’s pool in here, but the less we say about that, the better.

We like this interview more than some of the others that we’ve seen for the season because it’s more informal and allows Rachel and Gabby to let their guard down a little bit. You can see that they’re both a little nervous on this press tour and it makes sense; these are not seasoned TV stars! This whole show is already about them opening up their private lives for viewers to see, and it’s probably going to be a whirlwind experience full of various highs and lows.

Related – Check be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette, including what lies ahead

What do you want to see from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette this season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







