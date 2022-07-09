Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Targets, Mamba alliance, Veto talk (day 3)

Earlier today the first nomination ceremony of the season happened in the Big Brother 24 house — do you want to get a sense of the aftermath? The Power of Veto Competition is going to take place tomorrow, and of course a lot of attention will start being put on that.

Michael and Terrance are currently the two players on the block, and it’s a hard situation for the two right now. We don’t think either one of them has necessarily done a terrible job; they just haven’t bonded with the Head of Household. Daniel has played a low-key game so far and it’s the little things that are hurting the nominees.

What is interesting right now is that we could have a split vote. Michael has found his way into a potential alliance in Mamba, which consists of him, Monte, Kyle, Ameerah, Alyssa, and Paloma. We think that Paloma has been a driving force behind a lot of gametalk early on, but she’s also been super-sloppy and it feels inevitable that all this will come back to bite her. She effectively swapped Pooch out of this group in favor of Michael and with that, she wants to keep him in the game.

However, Daniel has already said that he’d prefer Michael to go, and we think that some of the guys like potentially Pooch and Joseph feel the same.

Interesting Veto scenario!

What if Michael wins, and then Mamba has to find a way to get someone else on the block not in their alliance. We don’t think they’re sticking together long-term by any means, but we tend to think they could get out of this week … maybe. We gotta see some Diary Rooms before we can count on anything. The other problem with Mamba? Alyssa and Paloma can’t vote. They may not get what they want if the rest of the house is against them.

