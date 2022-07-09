Magnum PI season 5: Should Magnum and Higgins be together?

Now that we know that a Magnum PI season 5 is officially coming to NBC, we can start to dive further into the plot. For the sake of this article, that means in particular a look at Magnum and Higgins’ relationship.

The decision to pair up Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters at the end of season 4 was one of the best decisions the writers made. It didn’t feel rushed, as we spent a substantial amount of time with both of these characters getting them to this place. They each had their own separate relationships that just weren’t working, and over time it started to become clearer as to why that was. The two kissed in the closing seconds, but a kiss does not mean they are automatically together.

Depending on whether or not there is a time jump at the start of season 5, we could see the first order of business being addressing that kiss and figuring out what it means. We can see both of them having questions aplenty about what a romantic entanglement could do to their professional partnership; however, we also think they are both smart enough to realize that they can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube when it comes to their feelings.

We could envision much of the first episode being about the two of them figuring out if they should be a couple, before eventually deciding that there is no real avoiding it when they care about each other so much. We just think that in general, there’s no real reason to shy away from them dating when there is SO much story that could be mined from it. Think trying to balance romance with their job, plus also getting their reaction from most of their friends to it over time.

Given that Magnum PI season 5 will not be premiering until 2023, we are going to be waiting for some time to get answers.

