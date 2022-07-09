Ahsoka season 1: Is Star Wars Rebels required viewing for new show?

We know that Ahsoka season 1 looks to be on track for a 2023 release, and we’re absolutely excited for her to finally have her spotlight. Even prior to Rosario Dawson’s debut as the character in The Mandalorian season 2, she was a favorite in the animated world for years.

Nor now, we’ve got every reason to believe that a standalone series will be awesome … but how much prior material do you need to see in advance? That is going to be a big question that is out there, especially since a lot of Disney+ viewers haven’t seen the animated shows.

Hopefully, what we have today can serve as some sort of solace. In a new interview with Empire Magazine via ComicBook.com, actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren) understood that “a lot of people have not seen [Star Wars Rebels] … It’s great for them to have seen it, but we’ve got a standalone chapter as it is.”

How will this work? Most likely, the Ahsoka series will touch on some information that is out there about the character from past material, and virtually tell you everything that you need to know here. With that being said, we certainly expect that there are also going to be some more Easter eggs sprinkled in for those who have enjoyed her past animated adventures. We think the smart thing for Star Wars to do as a brand is try to find a way to reward both audiences … though for Rebels fans, getting a live-action series starring Ahsoka may be the reward in itself.

