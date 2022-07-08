The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: The earliest we could see it

Like so many of you out there, we are very much interested in learning The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, we are also well aware that this is unlikely to happen. We have to remember here that Disney+ has already announced that the Pedro Pascal series won’t be back until February, and they have yet to announce any specifics beyond that.

With this in mind, we are here to precisely do that: Hand down some more possible specifics. When is the earliest you could see the series?

Take a look below for our Obi-Wan Kenobi finale review! After you do that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we will have more coverage of The Mandalorian there after the premiere.

We know that it’s a lazy answer to say February 1 via a technicality, but in this case, that’s the truth: The earliest you will see The Mandalorian is on February 1. Why then? It’s because it falls on a Wednesday. While Disney+ in its early days used Fridays as their primary release days, it has shifted more towards the middle of the week. In the month of February, it makes even more sense to do that since you don’t want to run up against the NFL Playoffs or the Super Bowl on the weekends. We suppose that a Friday, February 3 premiere could make sense if they launch on a Friday before moving to Wednesdays (like they did with Obi-Wan), but why get cute with the schedule at this point? You really don’t need to.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

It does feel like it benefits Disney to get season 3 out as early in the month as possible, especially since it’d be a great distraction in the winter months. The only question mark is whether new episodes will be ready at that point. You have to remember that the show is currently undergoing reshoots, and we presume that on some level, that could stall things out a little bit depending on how long that lasts.

For now, it does feel like there’s plenty of time for it to be back in the early part of the month; fingers crossed!

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to The Mandalorian and the future right now

What is the earliest you imagine we will see The Mandalorian season 3?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







