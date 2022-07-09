Yellowstone season 5 premiere title talk: ‘One Hundred Years Is Nothing’

In the event you did not hear earlier this week, we have a title for the Yellowstone season 5 premiere in “One Hundred Years Is Nothing.” So what in the world does that really mean? As you would imagine, there’s a good bit to get into here.

The first thing we should do is state the relatively obvious: This episode was written by Taylor Sheridan, who typically writes or at least co-writes every single episode of the series. While we understand that he’s got more of an empire now at Paramount+ with a number of different series in the works, Yellowstone still remains his big creation and he isn’t shying away from that in the slightest.

Are you interested in checking out some more Yellowstone season 5 video updates? Then be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right away! We’ll have full episode discussions for the rest of the season.

As to what the title for this episode means, that is an absolutely great question. There’s a lot of different ways to look at it. For us, it’s a reminder that the Yellowstone was there before it had a name, and it will be there long after all these characters are dead. The ranch has been running for well over a hundred years, but that’s still nothing in the grander scheme of things.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

We also wonder if on some level, this title is also a reference to some of John’s philosophical musings about the ranch itself. We know that he’s not a major proponent of change and to him, he likes to keep things reasonably steady. He’s not trying to cram in some sweeping changes in a short period of time; instead, he’s more okay with just letting everything play out.

We’re sure a larger meaning for the title will be made clear … but we’ll probably have to wait until November 13 to learn about it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 and the road to come

What do you think the Yellowstone season 5 premiere title means?

Have any particular expectations for this story? Share below! After you do, keep coming back to make 100% certain you don’t want to miss any other big stories on the show. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







