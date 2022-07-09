Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 6 spoilers: The setting of the heist

Tomorrow night on TNT, the moment is finally here on Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 6: The heist so many of us have been excited to see.

We already have at least a partial sense of what is coming in this episode, as Deran laid a lot of groundwork already to be present as a fire marshal for a big influencer party. What is it with Deran and influencers this season? This could be a big, chaotic scene and in that sense, you’d think that it would be that hard for the Cody Boys to pull something off. Just look at some of the panicked faces in the photo above?

Have you watched our most-recent Animal Kingdom yet? If not, be sure to watch it below! Meanwhile, go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you’re up-to-date with every other review this season.

However, there is a pretty inherent risk doing something where there are SO many people around. Also, remember the fact that any rich influencer should have a reasonable amount of security; they would be totally out of their mind to just have some products out there for anyone to grab.

This whole episode could prove to be a test of the Cody Boys’ own creativity, which is something that 100% always want to see from them. What we really like about heist episodes is that it’s all about plotting and problem-solving; you have to find a way to make it realistic that the guys can get away with some of this, while also not making the other party feel like a total idiot. There is a delicate balance that comes with this and you have to be prepared for that.

Just remember in general that the aftermath to this heist could be just about as interesting as the heist itself.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates on the subject of Animal Kingdom right now

What are you most excited for when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 6?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







