Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 6 photo: All about the heist

In just a couple of days Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 6 is going to be here, and it contains an event that we are very much excited to see. We’re talking here about the heist!

No doubt, this event has been a long time coming and we’ve been seeing the Cody Boys do their best to plan in advance. Given that we’re only around the midway point of the season, it’s fair to estimate that it isn’t a complete failure — after all, they’d spend the rest of the season either in prison or dead.

Watch our new Animal Kingdom video! Take a look below if you haven't seen our take yet on season 6 episode 5.

With that in mind, is the photo above of Deran and Craig before or after the heist? It looks like it could be diamonds that Craig is holding onto, but let’s be honest: The Cody Boys have also acquired diamonds before. There’s nothing in here that should come as all that much of a surprise at all.

The most important thing for the family in this episode ironically isn’t the heist itself; instead, it is what is going on around it. Remember that over the course of this episode, Pope could have to contend with pointing pressure courtesy of Detective Thompson. Taylor is a spy for her and for the time being, he is literally right in the belly of the beat. Hopefully, Taylor just starts to feel like Shawn Hatosy’s character isn’t that bad a guy; it doesn’t really feel like he wants to do this whole undercover mission in the first place, and maybe that is some sort of positive sign here.

