America’s Got Talent video: Watch Ben Waites’ ‘True Colors’ audition

After a week off America’s Got Talent is set to return on NBC this Tuesday — why not meet one contestant now in Ben Waites?

If you look below, you can see Waites deliver a tunning audition to the Cyndi Lauper classic “True Colors.” We knew that he was going to be good before he even opened his mouth, which is largely a consequence of him saying that he was a vocal coach in advance.

What we honestly love the most about what he does here is the control within his voice. You can easily tell that he could’ve belted out some huge notes from start to finish here, but he chose not to. He understands that the real value of performing is that connection; people want to emote to what you’re singing, and Sofia Vergara’s reaction to the performance speaks for itself. She tears up by the end of this, and we feel like she’s far from the only one who will.

While Waites is unlikely to get a Golden Buzzer (we’re assuming there’s a group one left, but Howie Mandel isn’t even present for this audition), we do think that he’ll be a major contender if he is featured in the live shows. He’s also going to have people rooting for him thanks to his backstory, but we like how there’s not that much of an emphasis placed on it. This is really more about his talent and what he brings to the table as a vocalist. We know that there are a TON of singers on the show this season (there always is), but he easily is one of the few who rises to the top without hesitation. We’re so excited to see more of what he brings to the later rounds. Song choice will certainly be his best friend.

What do you think about Ben Waites based on his America’s Got Talent audition?

Do you think he’s a real contender to win the whole show? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

