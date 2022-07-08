Black Bird season 1 episode 3 air date: What’s next on Apple TV+?

Following the two-episode premiere today on Apple TV+, are you interested in learning more about Black Bird season 1 episode 3?

The first thing that we really should do here is map out the present schedule. We know that there were two episodes of the crime drama this week and following this, Apple will be shifting over to a once-per-week format. This is something that they tend to do with the vast majority of their series, and we can’t be altogether shocked that they are doing so here.

As so many of you probably know if you are watching the series, Black Bird revolves around Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton), a real-life convict who is working to get a confession from a suspected serial killer. In order to do that, though, he will need to get close to him and that in itself is a challenge. This is a classic case of seeing two characters navigate a trying and difficult relationship and as things go along, you can expect this to take an increasingly dramatic toll on Jimmy.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full Black Bird season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Struggling with his transition to maximum security prison, Jimmy initiates a friendship with Larry. New holes in Larry’s stories are uncovered.

One other thing to remember while you watch is that this is the final TV performance of the late Ray Liotta. He was an iconic actor in most of his work, but this is one last time to pay tribute to both who he was and what he brought to the table for so many years. We certainly don’t want to take any moment of this particular performance here for granted.

