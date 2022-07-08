Succession season 4 premiere date: Why HBO won’t hurry announcement

Everyone out there who loves Succession is probably hoping for a season 4 premiere date announcement soon. How could you not?

It was not that long ago that HBO first confirmed in a press release that production is underway on the Emmy-winning show. With that being said, there was nothing stated about a date, and we 100% feel like that is intentional.

So what is the network really waiting on here? Well, a lot to be frank. They have no reason to reveal a premiere date when there are still months to go until production even wraps. Things could get delayed behind the scenes, and the last thing we think HBO would want to do is come back and change things — which would of course lead to having to re-do much of their marketing campaign.

It’s possible once production is wrapped (either late this year or in early 2023) that they will come out and give something a little bit more specific insofar as a date goes — even with that, though, it feels reasonably unlikely to happen. We think the closest thing they would do four or five months out from the premiere is give an approximate window. We’ll probably get an exact date two or three months before the show comes back; that way, HBO can be sure it doesn’t change and they’ll know how it fits with everything else.

For now, the approximate date we would give for the Brian Cox drama is the first half of next year — fingers crossed it doesn’t come back later than that.

What are you hoping the Succession season 4 premiere date will be over at HBO?

