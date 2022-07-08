Only Murders in the Building season 3 renewal: Will we get news soon?

Even though we are only a few episodes into season 2, one thing feels clear: An Only Murders in the Building season 3 feels likely. How could it not? We’re talking here about one of the best shows in all of TV right now, and one that continues to produce compelling mysteries with some humor mixed in.

So will this big news come sooner rather than later? Let’s just say that there’s a heck of a big reason for optimism right now.

Through the first four episodes of season 2, we get the impression that the world of the Arconia is as popular as it’s ever been, and it’s also pretty darn easy to understand why. Only Murders in the Building has shown itself to be capable of building an audience over time, and we still think that there are viewers discovering it.

Another reason why it matters so much to Hulu? It’s really cross-generational in a way that they don’t get for some of their other programming. There are a lot of older viewers who may be longtime fans of Steve Martin and Martin Short. Meanwhile, there could be others who are watching because they grew up with Selena Gomez. We had hoped this show would be great based solely on the pedigree, but it already feels like it has surpassed a good many of our own personal expectations at this point.

Personally, we don’t think Hulu is going to wait until the end of the season to announce if we are getting the end of a season. An early renewal could certainly help to make us tolerate whatever big cliffhanger is potentially coming at the end!

