Westworld season 5: Will it be renewed by HBO? What we know

Is there going to be a Westworld season 5 over at HBO? We recognize fully that we are only two episodes into season 4 right now. Yet, that’s not stopping us from asking this very question!

For the time being, the network has not fully confirmed anything when it comes to the long-term future of the sci-fi series. However, at the same time there’s a good bit of evidence that it is happening. Season 4 was never promoted as the final season and with a show this important, we think the network would’ve announced or confirmed something like that in advance.

Then, there is also what Ed Harris said recently on the subject of the future to The Hollywood Reporter:

I have no idea what they’re planning. We have one more season, which will start filming next April and May. I have no idea where that’s going to end up.

What we take away from this at the moment is really quite simple: The cast is planning for something more within Westworld, and the writing team is looking towards what the future could hold. They may not have been told officially they are getting a fifth and final season, but some informal conversations have more than likely taken place.

Does it make sense for season 5 to be the end?

Absolutely. When you consider the high-concept premise of a show like this, we’re honestly not sure that it could really sustain itself longer without getting too messy or repeating things that it’s already done. (We say that in contrast to what’s being done this season, where it is repeating itself at times intentionally.)

Also, we really think Westworld deserves to go out on a high note, and season 4 has been a good recovery so far following an overly complicated season 3.

Do you think we’re going to get a Westworld season 5 over at HBO?

